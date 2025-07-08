Gresham Fire welcomes Academy Class 25-02 Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 12 new firefighters have joined Gresham Fire. (Courtesy photo: Gresham Fire) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated the 12 members of the Fire Academy Graduates Class 25-02. (Courtesy photo: Gresham Fire)

Gresham welcomed a group of talented, motivated firefighters during a ceremony earlier this month.

Fire Academy Graduates Class 25-02 had 12 new firefighters sworn in during a celebration Thursday, July 3, at the flagship station. In addition to filling out the ranks of the men and women dedicated to protecting the community, the graduating class is special because it features a quartet of positions funded directly by the Gresham Safety Levy.

That historic levy was passed by voters last fall after the city attempted, and failed, to secure stable funding for police and fire for more than three decades. The situation had become dire. There wasn’t enough personnel to adequately provide coverage for the ever-growing city. The direct result was the cutting of popular programs.

Then voters greenlit a 5-year levy for $1.35 per $1,000 assessed value (about $26.65 a month for the average homeowner).

Last year that led to a new fire rescue vehicle; filling of two deputy fire marshal positions; and funding for the Police’s Behavioral Health Unit. Gresham Police have earmarked dollars to hire nine additional police officers and 23 professional support staff (some of which has already happened), and this latest round of firefighters continues to bolster its numbers.

“We are working hard to make Gresham safer, stronger, and more resilient,” said City Manager Eric Schmidt. “Every new hire, vehicle, and program funded by the levy brings us one step closer to a brighter future for all of us.”