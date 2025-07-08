Lake Oswego activist group to hold screening in honor of Good Trouble Lives on Day Published 11:34 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Unite 4 Democracy, which has hosted protests in downtown Lake Oswego recently, is hosting a screening of the documentary “Good Trouble,” about civil rights activist John Lewis on Thursday, July 17 at Lake Theatre & Cafe.

The event will be held on Good Trouble Lives on Day, which is a national day of action “to respond to the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the Good Trouble Lives on website.

There are 80 seats available for the screening and those interested must RSVP by Thursday, July 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the screening will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a group discussion and closing remarks at 7:30 p.m.

To RSVP, email info@unite4democracy.org and include the number of seats you’re seeking as well as the names and email addresses of attendees.

“Join us at Lake Theater in Lake Oswego for a screening of Good Trouble, celebrating Congressman John Lewis’s lifelong commitment to democracy and justice, followed by an inspiring community conversation,” a flyer for the event reads.