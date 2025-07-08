Ducklings: Checking in with Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

With a little less than a month to go before the 2025 Oregon football season kicks off, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hitting the road hard stacking additions to their 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon’s 14 commitments in the 2026 cycle ranks No. 9 in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten Conference per 247Sports at the time of publication. While the 2025 roster is set to debut against Montana State on Aug. 30, the ducklings will be suiting up for their final seasons of high school football before making their way to Eugene next spring.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oregon football’s 2026 recruiting class.

Tony Cumberland, DL, Oregon

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 285 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 22 DL

No player in the 2026 cycle has been committed to the Ducks longer than four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. The Arizona-native announced his decision as a sophomore in September 2023, moving from his hometown of Scottsdale to Eugene and enrolling at Willamette High School for his final two years of prep ball.

“Cumberland is a big, strong interior lineman who likely ends up at nose guard but can play in multiple schemes,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins wrote in May. “Massive frame pushing 6-foot-5 and should be able to play at well over 325 pounds without losing any of his quickness. Moves well for a big man, can stand up an opposing blocker, disengage and make a play… (He) can chase plays from behind and shows a solid motor and plays with the desired edge and physicality. Projects as a dominant run defender and has the athleticism to add some pass rush value as well.”

Cumberland logged 78 tackles and six sacks as a junior at Willamette in 2024, leading the Wolverines to an 8-2 record.

Tradarian Ball, RB, Texas

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 3 RB

It took nearly a year for the Ducks to land their next 2026 addition, but secured running back Tradarian Ball’s commitment in July 2024. Ball is touted as the No. 3 running back in the 2026 cycle, as well as the No. 6 player from the state of Texas and No. 51 player in the nation.

He has split time between the backfield and as a receiver at Texas High School in Texarkana, but is committed to the Ducks to play running back. Ball also runs track, with a personal best of 10.51 in the 100 meters as a sophomore in 2024.

“(Ball is a) dynamic offensive weapon who may legitimately be able to play running back or receiver in a full-time capacity at the high-major level,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in June. “(He) may ideally project as a flexible playmaker who can provide 10-12 carries and 6-8 targets per game, while adding return game value. Not the biggest skill player in size/frame, but well-assembled and twitched up… (Ball) displays impressive speed-changing nuance that couples with vision and block-pressing awareness as a back. Could be viewed as a ‘tweener, but we see as more of a do-both prospect.”

Ball scored 25-total touchdowns for Texas High as a junior in 2024, racking up 777 rushing yards and logging 44 catches for 1,017 in the passing game. He chose Oregon over 38 other offers and has taken two unofficial visits to Miami since announcing his commitment.

Dutch Horisk, EDGE, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 62 EDGE

Three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk announced his commitment to Oregon in August 2024. Playing at one of the most prestigious high school programs in America, California’s St. John Bosco, Horisk chose the Ducks over 18 other offers from schools like Tennessee and Arizona amongst others.

The edge rusher recorded four sacks for the Braves as a junior in 2024, adding 53 total tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Kendre Harrison, TE, North Carolina

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 243 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 4 TE

Four-star tight end Kendre Harrison became the Ducks’ highest-rated recruit in the 2026 cycle when he announced his commitment in November 2024. The Reidsville, North Carolina-product is a freak-of-nature athlete who earned MaxPreps’ national athlete of the year honors for the 2023-24 athletic calendar as a standout on both the football field and basketball court.

Harrison is committed to Oregon to play both football and basketball. He’s considered a top-50 recruit in both sports, ranked as the No. 48 football player in the nation per 247Sports and No. 60 basketball player per ESPN. Harrison plays both offense and defense for Reidsville High School, but will play tight end for the Ducks football team.

“Once-every-decade type of prospect given the fact that (Harrison is) being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote in February. “(He’s) blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before (his) junior year… his one-of-a-kind clay is always going to be attractive. Will need to make some technical strides in hopes of becoming more than just a situational target, but projects as a possible difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can unlock things for an offense with his NFL measurables.”

Harrison caught 33 balls for 555 yards and eight touchdowns on the football field while surpassing 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds on the basketball court as a junior in 2024. He chose Oregon over offers from Georgia, Alabama, LSU and others.

Tristan Phillips, LB, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 12 LB

Ventura High School linebacker Tristan Phillips pledged his commitment to Oregon in December of 2024 and is currently the Ducks’ lone 2026 linebacker. He’s rated as the No. 212 player in the nation and No. 23 player in California per 247Sports.

“(Phillips is) one of the top linebacker prospects in the country and brings plenty of positional versatility to the table,” Biggins wrote in June. “(He) Might be best suited as (an off-ball linebacker) because of his athleticism, ability to play in space and strong cover skills. Has the toughness, physicality, range and hitting ability to play inside as well and can make plays sideline to sideline or fill the hole with excellent stopping power… Strong off the field worth ethic, big weight room guy and should easily be able to pack on weight and play closer to 240 pounds or so in a few years. Projects as an early college contributor and has an NFL ceiling.”

Phillips logged 80 tackles — nine of which were for a loss — and two sacks as well as an interception for Ventura as a junior in 2024. His lone official visit was to Oregon in June and chose the Ducks over offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others.

Xavier Lherisse, S, Florida

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 27 S

Oregon’s first addition of the 2025 calendar came by way of Florida, with Eau Gallie High School defensive back Xavier Lherisse announcing his commitment Feb. 26.

Lherisse’s outlook as a college football player varies amongst recruiting outlets. 247Sports’ database lists him as a three-star safety, with others ranking him as a four-star at safety or nickel corner.

Positional debates aside, Lherisse was a ballhawk for Eau Gallie. He notched six interceptions and 41-total tackles as a junior while also playing centerfield for the school’s baseball team. Lherisse has taken four official visits since announcing his commitment, checking out Penn State, Auburn and Notre Dame along with a trip to Eugene.

Messiah Hampton, WR, New York

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 29 WR

Four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton became Oregon’s first, and currently only, receiver addition in the 2026 cycle when he announced his commitment June 13. He’s rated by 247Sports as the No. 29 receiver in the nation and the No. 1-overall player in New York.

Hampton’s recruiting was led by Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, who previously offered the pass-catcher while serving in the same roll at Syracuse.

“(Hampton) will challenge defenses vertically as he builds speed and has the strength to shed tackles when targeted in the quick game,” Ivins wrote in May. “(His) impressive body control yields plenty of acrobatic grabs and he owns a higher success rate in contested-catch situations. Needs to keep fine-tuning the route running, but has flashed the ability to sink the hips and track back towards the quarterback while hugging the sideline. Rather spirited as a blocker at this stage and will work for his teammates. Hasn’t faced the stiffest competition over the years, but… has been able to separate against blue-chip defensive backs on the offseason camp and tournament circuit.”

Hampton caught 56 balls for 869 yards as a junior in 2024, scoring eight touchdowns on offense and three more as a return man. He chose Oregon over in-state Syracuse, Penn State and others.

Jett Washington, S, Nevada

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Five-star, No. 2 S

Bishop Gorman High School safety Jett Washington has been Oregon’s highest-rated recruit since announcing his commitment to the Ducks on June 19. Aside from his five-star status and outlier size, Washington is considered the second-best safety in the 2026 cycle and the top player from the state of Nevada.

“(Washington is) a physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box or in the slot,” Ivins wrote in May. “Constantly found ways to impact games as he chewed up turf and got to the catch point. Has continued to improve as an open-field tackler since he first arrived on the national recruiting scene as a freshman and will hit like a missile if the opportunity presents itself… Should be viewed as a potential defensive chameleon that can prevent touchdowns in a single or two-high look while also matching-up with large slot and in-line weapons when needed. Must avoid setbacks and keep improving play recognition skills, but looks like the next can’t-miss talent to come out of Bishop Gorman with his game tape and athletic markers.”

As a junior in 2024, Washington was named MaxPreps’ Nevada Player of the Year, logging 38 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble for the Gaels.

Bryson Beaver, QB, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 17 QB

Vista Murrieta High School’s Bryson Beaver became Oregon’s lone 2026 quarterback when he announced his commitment June 25. The four-star signal caller flipped from Boise State to join the Ducks after his recruiting process began heating up with offers from Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU amongst others.

“(Beaver is a) confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels. Looks the part with an athletic frame,” Ivins wrote in June. “(He) can drive the football with both pace and touch to the intermediate level and win with anticipatory throws… Finds ways to get out of sacks and will extend plays with his creativity as he spins away from defenders. Can get caught trying to do a little too much at times, but a hunt-or-be-hunted mindset can be hard to find in a young signal caller. Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision-maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays.”

Beaver completed 66.4% of his passes for Vista Murrieta as a junior, racking up 3,214 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He isn’t necessarily lauded for his contributions as a ballcarrier, but did rush for 411 yards and a pair of scores in 2024.

Koloi Keli, IOL, Hawaii

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 87 IOL

Hailing from Honolulu, Koloi Keli was the Ducks’ first offensive line addition when he flipped from Cal to Oregon on June 20. Keli is rated as the No. 10 player from Hawaii and his recruiting was headed by offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

He announced his commitment during his official visit to Eugene, choosing the Ducks over Cal, in-state Hawaii and Michigan State. Keli plays offensive tackle for Farrington High School, but his shorter stature and sub-300 pound size will likely restrict him to guard or center.

Tommy Tofi, OT, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 6 OT

Four-star tackle Tommy Tofi from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco was the second of three offensive line commitments Oregon locked down in a two week span. Tofi announced his decision on July 2 and is one of six top-100 players on the 247Sports big board to land with the Ducks.

Like Keli, Tofi flipped from his Cal commitment to Oregon.

“(Tofi is a) massive two-way lineman who offers a ton of positional versatility. Enormous frame and could easily play nose guard at the college level but is being recruited solely on the offensive line,” Biggins wrote in May. “(He) owns tackle length, huge hands, and a jarring punch. Shows above average balance and lateral mobility as a pass protector. Smashmouth run blocker (who) manhandles opposing defensive ends and tackles at the point of attack and plays with (a)… mean streak and nastiness. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish. Still growing as a player and trending up, having leaned out his body and gained athleticism over the past couple of years.”

Tofi has the opposite problem of Keli, with his massive size likely keeping him at one of the tackle positions full-time. He chose the Ducks over Cal, Utah, Miami and others.

Immanuel Iheanacho, OT, Maryland

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6.5, 345 pounds

Recruiting ranking: Five-star, No. 2 IOL

Georgetown Preparatory School’s Immanuel Iheanacho capped off Oregon’s flurry of offensive line additions when he announced his commitment July 3. The hulking five-star offensive tackle is the second-highest rated recruit to commit to the Ducks in the 2026 cycle, the No. 22 player in the nation and the No. 2 player from the state of Maryland.

Iheanacho’s positional home varies. He’s committed to the Ducks to play offensive tackle, but was evaluated by 247Sports as an interior offensive lineman. Iheanacho has outlier size regardless if he sticks at tackle or kicks in to guard.

“Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote about Iheanacho. “Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. Again, enormous physical traits with plenty of length to live outside, but particularly separate from the field at guard, where he could provide tone-setting brute force… Sometimes rigid in movement patterns, and mammoth size dictates need for maintaining body control and balance. Still, traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations.”

Iheanacho’s June 20 visit to Oregon capped off his four official visits this summer, also taking trips to Penn State, Auburn and LSU before committing to the Ducks.

Devin Jackson, S, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Recruiting rankings: Four-star, No. 22 S

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Jackson is neither the Ducks’ only safety commitment from Florida nor the only defensive player — spelling aside — named “Devon Jackson” that Oregon has landed. He is, however, a four-star recruit in his own right with big production at the high school level.

Jackson transferred to Orlando’s The First Academy ahead of his junior season, racking up 80 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 2024.

“Big, imposing defensive back with the hip swivel and closing burst to make an impact in any Power Four secondary,” Ivins wrote in June. “Has been positioned primarily as a boundary safety at the prep level, but is fluid and quick enough to potentially hang on the outside as cornerback in the right scheme. Takes quality angles to the throw and flashes true sideline-to-sideline range. Hogs air space with his thicker build and can generate takeaways with his well-timed jumps. Spirited in run support as he chops down escape paths and shucks blocks to make stops in the box. Showed significant improvement in testing numbers between sophomore and junior years, but still probably lacks the deep speed to consistently cover vertical routes when isolated.”

Oregon was the third of four official visits that Jackson took this summer, also stopping by LSU, in-state Miami and Nebraska. He announced his commitment to Oregon on July 3.

Jalen Lott, ATH, Texas

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 176 pounds

Recruiting rankings: Four-star, No. 6 ATH

The 14th and most-recent addition to Oregon’s 2026 cycle came Tuesday, July 8, when Texas athlete Jalen Lott announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Lott plays both receiver and defensive back for Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas, but committed to Oregon on the offensive side of the ball. He racked up 20-total touchdowns as a junior in 2024, posting 1,111 receiving yards on 85 grabs and 106 yards on the ground. Lott is also a decorated track athlete who participated in the 2024 USATF National Junior Olympics, winning gold in the long jump with a 24-foot, 3-inch leap.

“(Lott is a) highly productive receiver who could potentially play either side of the ball in the long run. Excels as a linear athlete thanks to sudden acceleration and a long stride that fosters top-end speed verified on the track,” Brooks wrote about Lott in June. “(He) knows how to protect his body from unnecessary shots while giving his QB a reasonable target. Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays.”