Columbia County man gets 14 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A Columbia County man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

St. Helens resident Jacob Daniel Witham, 36, was arrested May 12 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after receiving reports that Witham had sexually abused a minor in the Rainier area. An investigation revealed that the crimes were committed in three states and four counties over a two-year period, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Witham was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree sex abuse, second-degree online corruption of a child, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct and incest.

On July 3, Witham pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and was sentenced to a total of 14.5 years in an Oregon state prison.

This isn’t the first time Witham has been convicted of a crime involving a minor. In 2014, Witham was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment for causing physical injury to a child younger than 10.