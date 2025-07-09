Former Trail Blazer Ben McLemore sentenced to prison for rape at Lake Oswego home Published 11:45 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse.

Following a trial that resulted in convictions of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sexual abuse, former Portland Trail Blazer Ben McLemore was sentenced to more than eight years in prison during a hearing at Clackamas County Circuit Court Wednesday, June 9.

McLemore, who pleaded not guilty and said the sex was consensual, also must register as a sex offender. He is not eligible for sentence reduction and also faces 140 months of post-prison supervision.

A trial jury concluded that McLemore raped a 21-year-old victim during a party at former Portland Trail Blazer Robert Covington’s home in Lake Oswego in 2021. The woman was intoxicated that night and unconscious when McLemore sexually penetrated her with his finger and subsequently engaged in intercourse with her around 6 a.m. the next morning.

The woman was said to be fading in and out of consciousness and froze as the assault took place because she was traumatized.

In her statement at the sentencing, the victim said she had been carrying the weight of what happened to her on her shoulders since the rape occured and that the long legal process made her understand why many victims don’t come forward. Further, she said she didn’t know who McLemore was when the assault occurred.

“He treated me like I was invisible and didn’t matter,” she said, later adding: “He used my vulnerability against me and then lied about the disgusting act he committed.”

However, she said she felt relief and that she could stand a little taller and feel freer knowing that justice was served.

“I wanted to make sure what happened to me wouldn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

McLemore did not make a statement at the sentencing hearing. However, his lawyer, Kristin Winemiller, said in court that this trial was the greatest tragedy of her career. She added that McLemore displayed humility throughout the process, noted his charitable efforts including combatting gun violence in St. Louis, Missouri and felt that the incident never would have happened if both parties were not extremely intoxicated.

McLemore played in the NBA for nine seasons, including one season with the Trail Blazers in 2021-22.