Lane closure coming to Troutdale’s 257th Avenue Published 10:42 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A popular thoroughfare through Troutdale will have a lane closure and other traffic shifts beginning next week.

One northbound lane will be closed and others will be shifted for work on the Southwest 257th Avenue east sidewalk. Multnomah County crews will work on curb ramps, sidewalks and lighting upgrades along the corridor.

The work will begin near Southwest Sturges Drive and continue south. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Signage and traffic control devices will be set up to direct traffic. Construction for the project will continue through the end of 2025.

Traffic impacts will vary weekly based on where crews are working that day. For construction updates and traffic impacts, visit multco.us/257th