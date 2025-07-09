Portland firefighters to honor fallen battalion chiefs killed in Idaho ambush Published 9:22 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Portland Fire & Rescue sent nearly 40 members to Idaho on Wednesday, July 9, to attend an honorary ceremony in Coeur d’Alene in honor of their fallen comrades.

Services for Fire Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank J. Harwood, 52, will take place from July 10-11 at the Hagadone Event Center in Coeur d’Alene.

On Sunday, June 29, a gunman opened fire on firefighters responding to a brush fire near Canfield Mountain, just outside Coeur d’Alene, killing two battalion chiefs. A third firefighter, David Tysdal — an Oregon native from St. Helens — was injured and is currently recovering in the hospital.

“We are humbled to be asked to aid in honoring the lives of these 2 members of our profession who were senselessly attacked while responding to the communities they served,” PF&R said in a statement. “It is a great honor to participate in these memorial services and aiding in any possible closure for the families and others so personally affected by such a tragic event.”

Its members will attend and participate in three different groups. Participants will be selected at random to be part of either the official funeral platoon, the PF&R Honor Guard or the PF&R Pipes & Drums Band.

For those wanting to support the families of the fallen, and the Tysdal family, visit the following donation funds:

For more information on the upcoming memorials, visit iaff.org/idaho-celebrations-of-life/