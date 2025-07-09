Tips to stay cool, safe during hot summer days

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

(File photo)

Last summer was the hottest on record in North America, leading to a rash of urgent care visits tied to heat-related illness and injury. This year the 90-degree-plus days are already piling up.

Here are some tips to stay safe and cool on those hot days.

Stay cool

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Take cool showers or baths
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes
  • Avoid using your stove or oven

Care for others

  • Check on vulnerable neighbors, especially those living alone, twice a day
  • Watch for heat-related symptoms in seniors, young children and those with health conditions
  • Invite a friend to a splash pad, or air conditioned outing like a movie or museum

When outside

  • Limit outdoor activities to the coolest hours of the day
  • Rest often in shady or cool areas
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear sunscreen and bring water

Pet care

  • Keep pets indoors in a cool space during peak heat
  • Never leave pets in cars
  • If outside, ensure pets have shade and unlimited water

For cooling centers and relief resources in Multnomah County, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot or call 211.

You Might Like