2 Woodburn firefighters deployed to help fight Elk Fire in Bonanza

Woodburn firefighters are being called up to assist in the battle against the Elk Fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized several structural task forces, including the Marion County Task Force, to aid fire crews in Klamath County.

Woodburn Fire District Capt. Jeremy Peil and Firefighter Engineer Dan Agee were both part of the task force deployed to the Elk Fire near Bonanza on Thursday morning, July 10.

As of Thursday, the Elk Fire is approximately 2,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Given the severity of the blaze, Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fourth time this summer, which allows the fire marshal to deploy these additional resources.

The fire was reported Tuesday, July 8, and is threatening homes and critical infrastructure. The blaze was sparked by dry lightning earlier in the week and has prompted multiple evacuations and significant response from state and local fire agencies, according to the state fire marshal.

“This latest round of lightning and continued dry conditions in Southern Oregon has kept the Oregon fire service and our wildland partners extremely busy,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The extended forecast is not going to provide any relief. Please pay attention to our critical wildfire conditions and take the necessary steps to prevent sparking a human-caused fire.”