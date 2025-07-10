Driver killed in single-vehicle crash south of Hillsboro Published 9:25 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

An early morning single-vehicle crash left one person dead south of Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:37 a.m. Thursday, July 10, to the 23000 block of Southwest Farmington Road, where they found a vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police closed Southwest Farmington Road between Jacktown Road and Clark Hill Road during the investigation.