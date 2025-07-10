Police arrest suspected arsonist after vegetation fires break out near Swan Island Published 3:02 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Portland Fire & Rescue contained three fires on Thursday morning, July 10, on the border of the Overlook and Arbor Lodge neighborhoods overlooking Swan Island, which are being investigated as suspected arson.

Around 11:15 a.m., the fire department reported multiple grass and vegetation fires and witnessed a possible suspect fleeing from the engulfed area.

Portland Police Bureau arrested 41-year-old Joel Eipwon, who is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.

Fire crews were quick in cooling and extinguishing the flames, according to a news release, and prevented “what could have been a large fire that ran the entire distance of the bluff.” The tall dry grasses, large well-established trees and other vegetation, along with warmer weather and breezy conditions, increased the possibility of a more severe fire.

This bluff area has been designated protected property with a high fire danger and injury potential due to the homeless population, the permanent homes that sit at the top of the ridge and the high-use recreational trails throughout, the fire department said.

Any witnesses to these fires are asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov.