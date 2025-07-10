Washington County commissioners to consider new proposal to balance federal law, DEI values Published 12:14 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Washington County Board of Commissioners has laid out a preliminary plan to continue its legacy of equity goals while attempting to comply with a federal mandate to remove mention of diversity, equity and inclusion.

During a work session July 8, the board discussed a new resolution that aims to preserve “equality of access and opportunity for all” without explicitly stating nor removing the board’s stated diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

The latest proposal comes weeks after the board proposed and quickly tabled a controversial resolution seeking to abolish the county’s guiding document on DEI policy to comply with federal mandate and attempt to ensure future federal funding.

The new proposed resolution, dubbed the “Access and Opportunity Resolution,” seeks to comply with federal, state and local laws while promising Washington County residents and visitors equal protections under antidiscrimination laws.

The draft is unclear about much of what it is going to do, but does specifically include the board directing the county administrator to review county programs twice a year to “ensure compliance with Federal and State non-discrimination laws.”

In the county’s struggle between following federal mandate while maintaining county values, the board plans to meet July 22 to discuss the new proposal.

Cracking down on DEI

Over the last couple months, the Trump administration has been cracking down on federal, state and local governments agencies that follow DEI policies.

The federal government has put pressure on Washington County to remove its policies surrounding DEI. County staff have said that without complying with the president’s orders, the county may lose out on an estimated $135 million in federal funds next year.

While a new resolution is in the works, commissioners say the county will delay signing all federal grants and contracts.