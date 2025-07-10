West Tuality Habitat for Humanity builds homes, futures in Washington County Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Volunteers with West Tuality Habitat for Humanity came out to paint the home of a person dealing with medical treatments. (Submitted by West Tuality Habitat for Humanity)

In dedicated Women's Build events hosted by West Tuality Habitat for Humanity, particpants put their newly learned skills to work. (Submitted by West Tuality Habitat for Humanity)

A group of West Tuality Habitat for Humanity volunteers helped a homeowner in Cornelius remove an old fence and build a new one. (Submitted by West Tuality Habitat for Humanity)

Before the walls go up, it starts with a will — a will to build not just homes, but futures.

For more than three decades, that purpose has powered West Tuality Habitat for Humanity, helping lay the foundation for stable, healthy and uplifted lives from Forest Grove to Buxton and beyond.

The local chapter officially launched in 1990, but its roots stretch back years before that when a group of Forest Grove residents united around a shared vision: to ease the housing burden in western Washington County.

By the numbers, the local affiliate of the international nonprofit has built 18 homes — with four more about to break ground — and helped three families secure housing through its rapid homestead program. The organization has also rehabilitated two homes for families, recycled two entire buildings for new use and completed more than 500 critical home repairs in the last five years alone — making it the highest performing Habitat for Humanity repair program in Oregon.

At the core of the nonprofit’s work is a commitment to helping families access affordable homeownership, addressing urgent home repairs and advocating for policies that promote equitable, attainable housing.

“We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities and is a foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty,” Jayne Cravens, head of marketing for the organization, said. “Habitat also has a strong commitment to involving the community in its work, through volunteer engagement.”

That mission feels more urgent than ever, organizers emphasize. As housing costs continue to soar through the roof, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that millions of additional housing units will be needed to meet long-term demand.

“An affordable mortgage or small loan means households have a chance to create savings and invest in their education,” Cravens said. “It opens the door to job opportunities and long-term career growth.”

While working in a smaller, rural region presents challenges in fundraising, the organization says that it also helps build deeper, more personal relationships with literal neighbors in the community.

“A benefit of serving a small, rural population and being a small affiliate is that our staff and volunteers can easily get to know our clients, our volunteers and various community members, including elected officials,” Cravens said.

West Tuality Habitat for Humanity

3731 Pacific Ave.

503-359-8459

https://www.westtualityhabitat.org/

A nonprofit dedicated to establishing accessible, equitable housing in western Washington County.