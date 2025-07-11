Gresham, Troutdale’s 2025 Movies in the Park a ‘Blockbuster partnership’ Published 9:37 am Friday, July 11, 2025

A partnership between Gresham and Troutdale has led to a boon for cinema lovers and families seeking a fun evening outing.

Both cities have continued their hugely popular outdoor summer film series, 2025 Movies in the Park, with some exciting flicks still on the horizon.

Gresham’s Movies in the Park launched in 2022. This year the city is using an LED panel screen, allowing the films to begin while it is still light out. In the past they had to wait until 9 p.m., making for a late night and preventing double features.

“We want these opportunities to gather with our neighbors to be as special as possible,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “We received a lot of great feedback from families who joined us at Arts Plaza for the first event, and we’re excited for more fun at our other Movies in the Park dates this summer.”

Troutdale’s Movies in the Park is hosted by the Recreation Department. They are screened at the Little League field adjacent to Imagination Station, 1900 S.W. Cherry Park Road. They have been using an LED screen for several years, again allowing for those daylight starts. Troutdale serves free popcorn and have vendors selling food.

This year both city staffs made a concerted effort to coordinate the screenings. That meant no double-up days, allowing folks to get the most out of their summer silver screen.

2025 Movies in the Park

Friday, July 25, in Troutdale

6:30 p.m. “Star Wars: A New Hope”

8:30 p.m. “Star Trek (2009)”

Friday, Aug. 8, at Pat Pfiefer Park in Gresham

6:30 p.m. “Mufasa: The Lion King”

8:30 p.m. “Angels in the Outfield”

Friday, Aug. 15, in Troutdale

6:30 p.m. “A Minecraft Movie”

8:30 p.m. “Ghostbusters”

Saturday, Aug. 16, at Red Sunset Park in Gresham