Annual SnowCap Ice Cream Fundraiser returns July 26 Published 10:15 am Friday, July 11, 2025

I scream, you scream, SnowCap Community Charities is joyously screaming for ice cream.

The annual SnowCap Ice Cream Fundraiser returns Saturday, July 26, thanks to a partnership with Baskin-Robbins, 475 N.E. 181st Ave. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 20% of all ice cream proceeds will go directly to SnowCap. That means enjoying a sugary treat will support food insecurity across the region.

SnowCap Community Charities is the largest nonprofit food pantry in the state. It serves clients from Gresham, East Portland, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, the Columbia River Gorge and beyond.

First formed in 1967, the number of clients has continued to grow every year. Now the pantry is welcoming a dizzying amount of people who need help keeping their store cupboards stoked.

There is no “one type” of client who relies on SnowCap. Some are elderly retired folks, others are single parents struggling to make ends meet. Often a client will rely on the pantry after an unexpected expense, like a raise in rent, layoff, or medical bill.

The organization offers more than just food. There is also an extensive clothing closet, advocacy and other vital community services.

The nonprofit is always in need of more donations and volunteer hours. Learn more about SnowCap at snowcap.org.