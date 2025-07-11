Multnomah County urges drivers to stop passing paint stripers Published 9:56 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Drivers beware: watch out for fresh road paint during your summer travels.

Multnomah County Transportation is reminding all drivers to use caution near road striping crews and to not pass trucks as they install fresh striping.

Paint takes time to dry — up to six minutes depending on conditions. Driving on wet paint removes the reflectivity beads, making the lines more difficult to see at night and in wet conditions. The slow-moving pilot trucks around the striper are there to keep people off the paint until it fully dries.

Crossing over freshly painted striping will not only get pain on your tires, it is also a safety hazard.

“In the striping paint, there’s a mixture of glass beads,” said Multnomah County Striper Operator Geoff Rosenberger. “When you drive over the fresh paint, it removes the reflectivity from the line.”

Striping season typically begins in early spring and runs through fall/early winter. The work is highly dependent on dry weather. If driving near a crew, patience is urged. The pilot trucks will be marked with “wet paint” signs to warn other drivers.