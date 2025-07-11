One in custody after massive fire at Portland apartment; 2 hospitalized Published 9:08 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Early Friday morning, July 11, one person was detained and two others were taken to the hospital after a large apartment fire on East Burnside Street near Northeast 104th Avenue.

Around 6:00 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue reported a four-alarm fire at the apartment complex, according to a social media post from the department.

After the fire broke out, authorities said that occupants of the building had sheltered in place until crews could reach them. Within 15 minutes of the fire breaking out, the occupants safely exited the building, KOIN reported.

Two people were rescued from the building and transported to the hospital for “elevated medical care.”

Around 8:00 a.m., PF&R reported that its Fire Investigation Unit detained one person.

This story will be updated as more information is available.