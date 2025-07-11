Sherwood man arrested for criminal mistreatment, theft involving his deceased father Published 1:11 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A 59-year-old Sherwood man was recently indicted on criminal mistreatment charges and first-degree theft, following the discovery of his deceased father in 2023.

In May 2023, Sherwood police officers began investigating the death of Charles Atkinson Sr., who showed signs of extended neglect and decomposition when discovered dead in his residence.

He was residing in that home under the care of his son, Charles Atkinson II at that time.

“Due to the suspicious circumstances that officers observed on scene that day, investigators began a comprehensive investigation involving multiple search warrants for medical and financial records,” said a statement from the Sherwood Police Department.

Evidence showed that while acting as his father’s primary caregiver — while Atkinson Sr. was in a period of advanced dementia — Atkinson II allegedly “converted tens of thousands of dollars from his father’s bank accounts for personal use, while failing to provide adequate care for his father.”

On June 17, a Washington County grand jury indicted Atkinson II on two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and four counts of first-degree theft.

He was arrested without incident June 20 and taken to the Washington County jail.