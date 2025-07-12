Tigard Community Preparedness set for later this month Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

The city of Tigard and the city response team are partnering to provide an opportunity for the community to learn about emergency preparedness.

Tigard CERT, short of Tigard Community Emergency Response Team, trains volunteers in basic emergency response and organizational skills.

Set as a fun, family-friendly event, the Community Preparedness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Cook Family Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave., will feature more than 30 booths covering a wide range of topics that are all centered around emergency preparedness.

“An emergency, small or large, can happen at any time,” said Jessica Love, community engagement coordinator for the Tigard Public Works Department. “The Tigard Community Preparedness Fair is a great opportunity to start having those conversations as a family and take steps toward being prepared.”

According to Tigard officials, the CERT team will host booths on its Map My Neighborhood service (a service designed to improve disaster readiness in individual neighborhoods), hands-only CPR, ham radio operation and basic emergency preparedness tips.

Emergency service providers at the fair will include the Tigard Police Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, American Medical Response, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency.

Vendors will include health organizations such as the Tigard-headquartered Medical Teams International, the American Red Cross, Healthy Oregon and Tualatin’s Borland Free Clinic.

In addition, Bridgeport Veternary Emergency & Referral will address issues about pet emergency preparedness. Other vendor topics include emergency utility services, financial preparedness, county and state emergency preparedness services, services from the Tigard-Tualatin School District and the Girl Scouts.

In the kids zone, a Tigard Parks & Recreation team and the Tigard CERT will host obstacle courses and free face-painting.

New this year will be a variety of educational presentations throughout the day.

Those will include the American Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign set for 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

At 11 a.m., a kids’ story time will feature “Prepare with Pedro,” a book that teaches children how to stay safe during wildfires.

Children will get a chance to take home their own free copy of the book.