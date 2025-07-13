Sunset High School’s Kruz Schoolcraft drafted by San Diego Padres Published 5:54 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

The San Diego Padres selected Sunset High School left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft, Oregon’s 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year, with the No. 25-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Schoolcraft was the seventh pitcher to be selected in the draft and the second from the high school ranks. Schoolcraft’s selection makes the 6-foot-8 lefty the first Oregon high schooler drafted in the first round since the Philadelphia Phillies picked Jesuit High School right-hander Mick Abel No. 10-overall in the 2023 draft.

After reclassifying from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025, Schoolcraft won the 2025 OSAA 6A state championship with Sunset High School as both a pitcher and first baseman.

The Tennessee Volunteers-commit earned a 7-0 record on the mound in 2025, striking out 96 batters in 54 innings of work and posting a 0.39 ERA on the bump. At the plate, Schoolcraft batted .470, hit 10 home runs and drove in 31 runners for the Apollos. His hitting days may now be behind him, with the Padres announcing his selection as a pitcher.

Baseball America ranked Schoolcraft as the No. 21-overall player in the draft class, citing his big velocity and massive stature.

“Most scouts prefer Schoolcraft’s upside on the mound (to his projection as a hitter),” Baseball America wrote. “He has impressive body control and coordination for his size with a delivery he repeats well and elite extension that should allow his entire mix to play up. He throws a fastball that sits in the low 90s and has been up to 97 mph and has done a nice job throwing the pitch for strikes to set up his secondaries.

“Schoolcraft’s 80-85 mph changeup is his most consistent secondary, and scouting directors viewed it as one of the best changeups in the prep class entering the year. It has above-average potential but needs more consistency. The same is true of Schoolcraft’s slider. He throws his breaker in the low 80s, and the pitch has shown enough power and movement to project an above-average offering with more development.”

The Padres’ 25th-overall pick has a slot-bonus value of $3.6 million in the 2025 draft. Major League Baseball determines slot values as a starting-point for negotiations between clubs and draftees.

If the Padres sign Schoolcraft, he’ll report to and debut with one of the organization’s minor-league affiliates. If not, Schoolcraft still has a college offer from the University of Tennessee.