AMONG THE SCAPPOOSE SHELVES: Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park returns to Scappoose Published 5:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park has is returning to Scappoose in August.

These events are a summer staple in Scappoose that have offered a free family event that enriches our community since 2018. Scappoose Public Library been on a mission to create fun and memorable experiences for families in our local parks, reviving a tradition that had been absent for over 10 years.

Every Friday night in August, the Scappoose Public Library teams up with the city to bring outdoor family movies to the beautiful Heritage Park. More than just a screening; it’s a lively gathering with contests and entertainment that draws around 200 attendees each evening. This event has quickly become something that our residents look forward to year after year.

This year’s movie lineup is:

Aug. 1: “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice”

Aug. 8: “Gran Turismo”

Aug. 15: “The Wild Robot”

Aug. 22: “Field of Dreams”

Aug. 29: “Wicked”

A couple of years ago, the Scappoose Public Library raised the bar by investing in new equipment to enhance the viewing experience and by inviting talented local entertainers to warm up the crowd before the films begin.

This year’s entertainers include The Decades, The Sweetwater Band, Freddy Trujillo and the Big River Big Band. Our dedicated police department joins in by providing $1 hamburgers and hot dogs and creating a friendly space for community members to connect. The Scappoose Community Club also participates by using this event as a fundraiser, with all proceeds from food sales reinvested right back into our community.

As in previous years, each night will include different family-friendly activities. The popular Pizza Bingo will return, and there will be a costume and other contests as well as other on different event nights. There’s always free cake at the final movie. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more details about every weekly event.

This free event not only engages residents but also fosters positive connections among individuals,

local nonprofits and our city government. Entertainment starts around 7 p.m., and the movies start at

dusk.

The library wants to thank our event sponsors who make Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park happen. Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park has truly become a cherished local tradition, bringing us all together under the stars.

Jeff Weiss is the director of the Scappoose Public Library.