Here’s what’s happening at the upcoming Portland City Council meetings Published 4:45 am Monday, July 14, 2025

From appointing members to various city boards, vacating and selling city property and amending city codes related to housing, infrastructure funding and asset management, the Portland City Council is preparing for its next meetings.

On July 17, the Council will address floodplain code compliance, a Comcast franchise renewal, council procedure updates, and recommitting to the Vision Zero traffic safety initiative.

Here’s a look at the upcoming agenda items being covered on Wednesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 17.

Special meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16

Refer to the voters a five-year local option tax levy for the November 4, 2025, election to maintain safe parks, nature and affordable recreation through a 5-year levy. This resolution is intended to last 90 minutes.

Regular session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16

Following the agenda approval, public comments, committee referral report and city administrator report are the following consent agenda items:

Vacate a portion of Southeast Oak Street between 37th Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, subject to certain conditions and reservations.

Declare property located near the intersection of North Midway Avenue and Columbia Boulevard as surplus property and authorize the Bureau of Transportation to dispose of the property for fair market value.

Appoint Cathy Keathley to the Home Forward Board of Commissioners for a term set to expire on July 15, 2029.

Appoint and reappoint members to the Portland Parks & Recreation Board.

Appoint Alfonzo Moore as Commissioner of the Civil Service Board for a term set to expire in June 2028. This previous agenda item was pulled from the consent agenda for discussion.

Appoint Gabrielle Poccia to the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing for a term set to expire on June 26, 2027.

​​Appoint members to the Planning Commission.

Appoint Matt Donahue to the Arts Access Fund Oversight Committee for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

The following are the regular agenda items:

Amend the System Development Charge Exemptions Code to add a temporary exemption for residential housing projects.

Urge Mayor Keith Wilson to make the city a signatory to the Swimmable Cities Charter.

Urge the Public Works and Budget and Finance Service Areas to develop a comprehensive strategy for alternative funding for transportation and infrastructure.

Require the City Administrator to develop a Citywide Asset Management Strategy to establish priorities and practices to address asset management maturity and financial planning gaps.

Regular session at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 17

The following are the regular agenda items:

Amend the Flood Hazard Areas Code to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency National Flood Insurance Program Pre-Implementation Compliance Measures.

​​Grant a cable franchise agreement to Comcast of Oregon to continue access to the right-of-way and operate a cable system for a period of 10 years.

Amend the Council Organization and Procedure Code to include the City Council rule on tie-breaking.

Reaffirm the City Council’s commitment to the Vision Zero Action Plan and convene a cross-bureau Vision Zero Task Force.

Portland City Council meetings can be watched online through multiple platforms or in person at Portland City Hall, 1221 S.W. Fourth Avenue.

For more, visit portland.gov.