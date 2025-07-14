Own a piece of history: Cox-Williams House for sale in St. Helens Published 2:36 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

The Cox-Williams House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Built in 1890, the Cox-Williams House is regarded as the best example of Victorian architecture in St. Helens. The dining room boasts a large bay window and ceiling detail. Antique touches and intricate details fill the home, which has three bedrooms and two bathroooms.

A captivating piece of St. Helens history could be yours for about half a million dollars.

The historic Cox-Williams House is listed for sale at $525,000. Located at 280 S. First St., the home was built in 1890 and is regarded as “the largest and most elaborate example of late Victorian residential architecture in the downtown core of St. Helens.” The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

“If you’re looking to restore a piece of history and create your dream home in a vibrant community, the Cox-Williams House offers a unique opportunity to own a significant part of St. Helens’ architectural heritage,” the listing reads.

The Cox-Williams House was home to important figures in the development of St. Helens. It was built for Richard Cox, a Columbia County judge and accountant for the Muckle Lumber Company. His wife, Annie Muckle Cox, was the daughter of James Muckle, who co-founded the Muckle Lumber Company. The Coxes’ granddaughter, Alice Louise Cox Williams, was born in the house in 1897 and occupied it after the Coxes’ deaths.

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a prime location in the heart of St. Helens, the 4,104 square feet of the Cox-Williams House are full of intricate details and echoes of the past.

“Inside and out, you’ll find many original features that transport you back in time,” the listing reads.

The sale is being managed by realtor Eric Herbert with Keller Williams Realty Professionals.