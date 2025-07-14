Police arrest suspect in fatal Southeast Portland stabbing Published 1:08 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Juan Jose Olguin, a 28-year-old Portland resident, is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of a man who was reportedly stabbed on Sunday, July 13.

The victim has not been publicly identified. But one of his friends, Marcus Ortiz, said “he’s just a great guy,” according to KOIN.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, Portland Police Bureau responded to an alleged stabbing inside a home in the 11400 block of Southeast Boise Street, where they found a dead man, according to a news release.

Police contacted Olguin within an hour of responding to the home, officials said. They are not seeking other suspects right now.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not talked with police, is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0508 and reference case No. 25-186597.