West Linn man arrested for possession of illegal machine guns, silencers Published 5:28 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A West Linn man is facing multiple charges in federal court related to illegal possession of machine guns and other weapons.

Lucas Christopher Perillo, 41, was arrested July 11 and appeared in court today on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle or silencer. He will be detained pending further court proceedings, according to a press release.

The arrest stems from a search warrant executed June 17 on Perillo’s home and vehicle.

“Agents located and seized 36 firearms, including three firearms converted with machine gun switches and 13 unregistered short-barreled rifles, firearm silencers, and other firearm parts,” the release stated. “Machine gun conversion devices, sometimes referred to as switches, are small attachments used to convert firearms from semi-automatic to fully-automatic.”