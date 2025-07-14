UPDATE: Police name victim in fatal Southeast Portland home stabbing Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Juan Jose Olguin, a 28-year-old Portland resident, is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of a man who was reportedly stabbed on Sunday, July 13.

On Tuesday, July 15, police identified the victim as 44-year-old Juan Carlos Vega-Matute of Portland. A medical examiner confirmed he died from stab wounds.

One of his friends, Marcus Ortiz, said “he’s just a great guy,” according to KOIN.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, Portland Police Bureau responded to an alleged stabbing inside a home in the 11400 block of Southeast Boise Street, where they found Vega-Matute dead, according to a news release.

Police contacted Olguin within an hour of responding to the home, officials said. They are not seeking other suspects right now.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not talked with police, is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0508 and reference case No. 25-186597.