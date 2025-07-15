U-pick blueberry season ripens for 2025
Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025
We are firmly in the middle of u-pick blueberry season, and there are lots of local farms that offer the plump blueberries just a short jaunt from your door.
All of the farms sell the berries by weight. They have buckets to borrow, and people should bring containers to store their berries when they leave.
This year, the season came earlier due to the hot spring. Normally, the berries remain until the end of August or theearly days of September.
Trending
Here are some of the regional businesses to check out for the best u-pick blueberries.
Cheldelin BlueBerry Farms
Where: 18621 S.E. Cheldelin Rd., Gresham
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon., Wed., Sun.
Facebook: tinyurl.com/4kbvvaca
The Powder Blueberry Farm
Where: 17632 S.E. McKinley Rd., Gresham
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed.-Sun.
Trending
Facebook: tinyurl.com/58wdctvp
Nappe Blueberry Farms
Where: 10280 S.E. Orient Dr., Boring
When: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Website: nappefarms.com
Sue’s U-Pick Blueberries
Where: 14952 S.E. Barbara Welch Ln., Portland
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sat.
Brown’s Blueberries
Where: 13651 S.E. Orient Dr., Boring
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Facebook: tinyurl.com/du872jva
Note: The farm is for sale, so things are pretty barebones. Bring your own gear. Pay what you can afford.
Oregon Blues
Where: 9751 S.E. Telford Rd., Boring
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Website: oregonblues.farm
The Blues Abide Blueberries
Where: 29014 S.E. Lusted Rd., Gresham
When: 8 a.m. to noon Thu.-Fri.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.
Facebook: tinyurl.com/2s4ewvw7
Klock Blueberry Farm
Where: 931 N.E. Salzman Rd., Corbett
When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.
Website: klockfarm.com
Lucas Ridge Farms
Where: 21999 S. Circle Diamond Ln., Estacada
When: 3-7 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Website: lucasridgefarms.com