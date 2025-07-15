U-pick blueberry season ripens for 2025 Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more There are dozens of u-pick blueberry farms across the region. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Blueberries have ripened across the region, and are available for u-pick fun. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more The Powder Blueberry Farm, in Gresham, is one of many u-pick businesses open for the 2025 season. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more The blueberry u-pick season typically lasts into the first week of September. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

We are firmly in the middle of u-pick blueberry season, and there are lots of local farms that offer the plump blueberries just a short jaunt from your door.

All of the farms sell the berries by weight. They have buckets to borrow, and people should bring containers to store their berries when they leave.

This year, the season came earlier due to the hot spring. Normally, the berries remain until the end of August or theearly days of September.

Here are some of the regional businesses to check out for the best u-pick blueberries.

Cheldelin BlueBerry Farms

Where: 18621 S.E. Cheldelin Rd., Gresham

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon., Wed., Sun.

Facebook: tinyurl.com/4kbvvaca

The Powder Blueberry Farm

Where: 17632 S.E. McKinley Rd., Gresham

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

Facebook: tinyurl.com/58wdctvp

Nappe Blueberry Farms

Where: 10280 S.E. Orient Dr., Boring

When: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Website: nappefarms.com

Sue’s U-Pick Blueberries

Where: 14952 S.E. Barbara Welch Ln., Portland

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

Brown’s Blueberries

Where: 13651 S.E. Orient Dr., Boring

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Facebook: tinyurl.com/du872jva

Note: The farm is for sale, so things are pretty barebones. Bring your own gear. Pay what you can afford.

Oregon Blues

Where: 9751 S.E. Telford Rd., Boring

When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.

Website: oregonblues.farm

The Blues Abide Blueberries

Where: 29014 S.E. Lusted Rd., Gresham

When: 8 a.m. to noon Thu.-Fri.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.

Facebook: tinyurl.com/2s4ewvw7

Klock Blueberry Farm

Where: 931 N.E. Salzman Rd., Corbett

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.

Website: klockfarm.com

Lucas Ridge Farms

Where: 21999 S. Circle Diamond Ln., Estacada

When: 3-7 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Website: lucasridgefarms.com