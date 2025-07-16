2025 Wednesday Music in the Parks returns with exciting lineup of performers Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Groovy sounds were enjoyed last week in Gresham as a summer concert series that brings music to local parks returned for the new season.

Bodacious, a Portland-based folk band, headlined the return of Wednesday Music in the Park on July 9 at Nadaka Nature Park, 17615 N.E. Glisan St. The free show, helmed by the Center for the Arts Foundation, offered family-friendly fun with beer and wine available for purchase.

In its third season, Wednesday Music in the Park was created as a companion concert to Music Mondays. While the hugely popular original is based solely at the Gresham Arts Plaza in Downtown, the Wednesday iteration travels across town. The concerts are held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every other Wednesday in July and August.

2025 Wednesday Music in the Park