Bowling for a cause: St. Helens bowling organization raises funds for local veterans Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Rebecca Pickering has been the association manger of the St. Helens branch of the U.S. Bowling Congress for 16 years. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) The St. Helens branch of the U.S. Bowling Congress donated more than $800 to local veterans groups. (Submitted by Rebecca Pickering)

After 16 years as the association manager for the St. Helens branch of the U.S. Bowling Congress, Rebecca Pickering’s biggest takeaway is the friendships she’s made along the way.

Pickering oversees several bowling leagues within the organization that bowl throughout the week at Oregon Trail Lanes in Columbia City. Throughout the season, the leagues raise money to donate to local groups.

This year, the St. Helens USBC was able to raise more than $800, which the group donated to local veterans organizations to purchase Fred Meyer gift cards for veterans in need.

“The veterans are a very giving foundation,” Pickering said. “They’re always giving. They fight for us, they come back and they give. They’re always there to help others.”

Pickering’s father, a Korean War veteran, was the recipient of one of the gift cards that the St. Helens USBC was able to help fund, which he used to purchase personal care items. Pickering said it was gratifying to have such a direct example of the impact her organization can have on those who have served.

‘Be a kind person’

The St. Helens USBC has helped Pickering find community in more ways than one.

“When I started, I worked in Portland, and I would come bowl at nighttime and get to see my neighbors and people that I live around,” Pickering said. “So that’s kind of the draw, is getting to get friendships.”

Since she’s managed the leagues, she’s been able to see what an important social outlet bowling gives people. For some, it’s the only opportunity they have to get out and interact with other people, she said.

Pickering plans to retire from her role at the end of July, but is grateful for the bonds she’s had the opportunity to form. For those interested in finding a community of their own, she has this advice:

“Don’t judge, always be a kind person to everybody and do your best,” she said.