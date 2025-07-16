City closing Northeast Portland bridge for 2 years to build earthquake-ready replacement Published 9:49 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Starting Aug. 4, travelers who frequent the Northeast 42nd Avenue Bridge over Lombard Street will need to find an alternate route for the next two years.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will soon begin construction on a new earthquake-ready replacement, also providing better access for freight and connecting pedestrians and cyclists to the neighboring multi-use path.

These changes require the bridge to be closed for two years. This work is weather-dependent, so the schedule may change.

The bridge carries about 5,000 car trips a day, according to PBOT, and connects much of Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport, the Whitaker Ponds Natural Area and other destinations.

Where can I drive instead?

Alternative routes for general traffic, that are not closed and can handle the longest or heaviest tractor trailers, are Northeast 33rd Avenue, 60th Avenue and Cully Boulevard.

PBOT will post signs for a detour route for freight, recommending northbound trucks go east on Northeast Killingsworth Street to 82nd Avenue, then north to reach Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Southbound freight traffic will be directed to go east on Northeast Columbia Boulevard to Cully Boulevard, then south to Killingsworth Street.

People driving passenger vehicles may choose to take other area streets to cross Northeast Lombard Street.

PBOT said the traveling public is advised to use alternative routes, expect delays, travel cautiously, and observe all closures and directions by flaggers.

Local access to residences and businesses near the bridge ramps will remain available.

Northeast Lombard Street, a state highway, will be closed for three weekends during the construction period. Those weekend dates have not yet been scheduled, but the community will be notified ahead of time.

Public transit riders should check trimet.org for service impacts.

For more information, visit portland.gov.