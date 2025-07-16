IV hydration business opens in downtown Lake Oswego Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Most people are dehydrated and lack the nutrients they need to optimally get through their day, according to Dr. Justin Langlais. But with the help of his new intravenous therapy business in Lake Oswego, he says they become more fully plenished and feel better.

Prime IV recently opened in Lake Oswego at 333 S. State Street.

Langlais is a naturopathic doctor who graduated from the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland and opened his first Prime IV location in Tualatin.

The therapy, which takes 45-60 minutes, involves using intravenous therapy (IV) to fuel the body with a mix of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Langlais said it can help with hydration, slowing aging, athletic recovery, boosting immunity and treating chronic conditions like gastrointestinal disorder.

“Most people are dehydrated and then our food supply is not what it used to be in terms of nutrients mainly because our soils are depleted,” Langlais said. “IV therapy is a really effective way to replace fluids and get the nutrients we need to optimize health overall.”

Langlais explained that IV therapy is much more effective than taking vitamins orally in terms of the quality of the nutrients and the body’s ability to absorb them.

“You get what to pay for. All nutrients and vitamins are not created equal. And regardless of the quality of nutrients, bioavailability can vary from 7-75%. With IV therapy you bypass gut absorption issues and there is more bioavailability,” he said.

The first session starts with a consultation when the client and staff can establish goals. The typical client receives the therapy once every two weeks to a month. The more you do it the better the results, Langlais said.

The Prime IV owner acknowledged that some people may feel reluctant to agree to the therapy when IVs are typically associated with hospital emergencies. But Prime IV tries to make patients comfortable with comfortable massage chairs and pillows and monitors their progress. Staff members also typically have experience with using IVs in emergency settings prior to working there. He also said his business has a particularly high level of accreditation related to compounding nutrients.

For more information, visit https://primeivhydration.com/.