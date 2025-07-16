Oregon softball’s Marder named Assistant Coach of the Year Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Oregon softball associate head coach Sam Marder its 2025 Assistant Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

The NFCA, as well as equipment manufacturer Easton, present the award annually to one assistant coach at each level of college softball — from NCAA Division I to the youth travel ball ranks. The NFCA Awards Committee selects the winners from a pool of nominees submitted on by association members.

Marder, the Ducks’ hitting and third base coach, is the first Oregon coach in the program’s history to earn the distinction. She is also the Big Ten Conference’s first recipient. She is not, however, the first member of the Ducks’ staff to due so. Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi received the award in 2o17, then still an assistant coach with the Oklahoma Sooners.

“(Marder) goes above and beyond to make sure that all of our student-athletes’ training sessions are designed to enhance their specific skill set,” Lombardi was quoted as saying in a press release. “She is a tireless worker who knows how to get the most out of everyone she coaches.

“(She) has played a crucial role in helping to build the Oregon softball program over the last four seasons. I cannot think of a better or more deserving recipient of this honor than Sam Marder.”

Under Lombardi and Marder, the “Version Seven” Ducks reached their first Women’s College World Series berth since the 2018 season and won the Big Ten regular-season conference title. Oregon produced six all-Big Ten honorees — outfielders Kai and Kedre Luschar, shortstop Paige Sinicki, first baseman Rylee McCoy and second baseman Kaylynn Jones — in 2025, smashing numerous program records.

Individually, Kai broke both Oregon’s single-season and career stolen base records (60 and 108, respectively), while McCoy’s 19 home runs tied the Ducks’ single-season high. As a team, Version Seven’s 175 stolen bases, 438 RBI and 491-total runs all were program records.

The NFCA will honor Marder and the eight other winners at its convention’s brunch on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas.