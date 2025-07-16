‘Passing the torch’: North Plains Mayor Ariel Goodwin resigns amid medical treatment Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Just over six months into her first term on the North Plains City Council, Mayor Ariel Goodwin is stepping down.

In a social media post shared Tuesday, July 15, Goodwin announced her resignation as she continues to receive medical care out of state — a decision she said was shaped by city charter requirements that mandate in-person presence for elected leaders.

Goodwin informed city staff in June that she was undergoing treatment in Los Angeles for a condition that “recently became acute but is treatable.” The council granted her a 30-day leave June 16, following a string of absences dating back to her last meeting April 21. A status check-in had been planned for this month.

“I have been hospitalized and seriously ill, receiving critical medical care out of town,” Goodwin wrote in her resignation letter. “The truth is, I’m not well enough right now to continue. My focus must be on healing and trying to get better.”

Goodwin said the city charter’s attendance rules ultimately prevented her from continuing to serve. Prior to the transition in city leadership earlier this year, outgoing council members implemented a series of procedural reforms that require elected officials to attend at least 75% of meetings annually. The revised policies also allow the council to declare a position vacant if a member is out of the city for 30 days without approval or misses all council meetings over a 60-day period.

Acceptable reasons for excused absences include illness, a family emergency or a death in the family, according to the city charter. When she first requested leave, Goodwin noted that she asked for formal documentation from her physician and would share it with the council once received.

According to City Recorder Lori Lesmeister, the mayor has not submitted any related communication as of Wednesday, July 16. Goodwin did not respond to an immediate request for comment from the News-Times.

“This is not how I wanted my time as mayor to end,” she said in her statement. “I gave this my all, and I would still be giving this my all if my body would let me.”

Goodwin’s departure also brings an unofficial end to a pending censure effort awaiting her return. The motion — passed by the council in May — alleged multiple violations of council rules. Without her continued presence in office, no further action is likely to be taken.

Passing the torch

As she parts ways with the council, Goodwin said urgent decisions still lie ahead for the growing city — especially around transparency and prospective development.

“The fight for North Plains is not over,” she said. “Key decisions and open questions will decide what path we will take.”

Elected in November 2024, Goodwin ran as part of a slate of newcomers who campaigned on “smart growth,” challenging a plan to add 855 acres to the city’s urban growth boundary. After 72% of those who voted rejected the proposal in a May 2024 referendum, city leaders have been reevaluating what expansion should look like for the small but fast-growing community.

With that conversation ongoing, Goodwin emphasized that her replacement and how they are selected will play a critical role in shaping the city’s next chapter.

“What happens next is essential,” she wrote. “My replacement as mayor must be someone who respects the will of the voters — not someone installed to undo it. The open council seat must be filled through a transparent process with community input — not background deals.”

According to the city charter, vacancies for both the mayor and council positions are filled by appointment, requiring a majority vote from the remaining council members. The appointee would serve through the end of the current term — meaning Goodwin’s replacement would remain in office until 2028.

What that appointment process will look like and whether a second council vacancy will be created in the process should a sitting councilor be appointed to mayor, remains to be seen.

The city council will look to approve her resignation during a meeting Monday, July 21.