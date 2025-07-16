Tigard concerts kick off in early August with Hit Machine Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Tigard Parks and Recreation Department kicks off its free 2025 Tigard Concerts in the Park series beginning with Hit Machine on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in Cook Family Park.

The high-energy, five-piece band, fronted by Bart Hafeman, will provide dance music from a variety of eras, covering artists such as Prince, Bruno Mars, AC/DC and the Bee Gees.

Both Hit Machine and subsequent performers will perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the soccer fields Nos. 1, 2 and 3 found just as you enter the park.

CJ Mickens will be the second performer in the Tigard concert series, with an appearance slated for Aug. 13. A Las Vegas native, Mickens moved to the Pacific Northwest at age 15.

Having performed with legends like Gladys Knight and Lionel Richie, Mickens won Portland Teen Idol, a music competition created by Portland Parks & Recreation in 2012. He’s appeared on both “American Idol” and “Showtime at the Apollo.”

On Aug. 20, Petty Fever will close the park concerts series as the popular Tom Petty tribute band takes the stage with its award-winning, full-production tribute to the late Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician.

The evening will feature a captivating performance by guitarist and vocalist Frank Murray who will provide an authentic Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers concert experience.

This year’s food vendors include RB Wok & Grill, Asona Cuisine, Laura’s Specialty Banana Bread, Kona Ice, Jonesin’ for Azucar, Frutas Y Antojitos Diana’s, Arrow Coffee & Dessert and Cooper Mountain Ale Works.

Also on concert evenings, the Tigard Parks and Recreation Department booth will be providing a variety of games, complete with prizes, at the concert series.

While parking exists in Cook Family Park, especially along 92nd Street, the city is encouraging people to walk, bike or carpool to the event. Lawn chairs are welcome.

Meanwhile, beer and wine consumption are allowed under park regulations, however, no hard liquor can be consumed on site.