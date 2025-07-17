Clackamas County deputy arraigned on sex abuse charges Published 4:18 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A civil deputy who had served with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for most of the last 27 years was arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court on sex abuse charges Thursday, July 17.

Steven Woolcock was placed on paid administrative leave in February and will be on on unpaid administrative leave following the arraignment, which included charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The crimes allegedly took place in early February.

Woolcock is being held in the Clackamas County Jail on $250,000 bail.

According to his indictment, Woolcock allegedly subjected a person under the age of 18 to sexual contact in multiple forms.

The Oregon State Police conducted the initial investigation and then forwarded it to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges.

Woolock was initially hired by the sheriff’s office in 1998, resigned in 2000 and then was rehired in 2007, according to Oregon Department of Safety Standards and Training records.