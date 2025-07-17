Lake Oswego says to expect long delays on Lakeview Boulevard Friday, July 18 Published 10:21 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The city of Lake Oswego is advising community members to avoid Lakeview Boulevard Friday, July 18, as well as July 25-26, as it paves the roadway.

“Expect long delays: travel will be heavily impacted. Please use alternate routes and plan extra time if travel is unavoidable,” the city said on social media.

Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the city said on its website that travelers will need to wait about two hours for the pavement to dry once work is complete.

The work is a part of the city’s project to rebuild Lakeview Boulevard from South Shore Boulevard to Iron Mountain Boulevard. Lakeview will continue to only allow one-way eastbound traffic from South Shore to Iron Mountain through the summer.