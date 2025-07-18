Man charged with firing shots, injuring Sherwood officer with his truck, faces 21 charges Published 5:43 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A man who fired shots at police and community members — injuring a Sherwood police officer after ramming his truck into her patrol car July 6 in Sherwood — has been indicted on 21 charges.

The most serious of those charges against Travis Lee Blumhagen, 41, of Salem include the attempted murder of two police officers and two community after driving through the gate of a storage facility at 21900 S.W. Langer Farms Parkway and firing at people.

Police allege that as he drove away from the storage facility, he rammed his truck into a Sherwood officer’s vehicle, injuring her and damaging her patrol car. The officer was evaluated at a local hospital and later released. She has not been named by authorities.

As Blumhagen drove forward, he stopped and fired his handgun again before a Tualatin police officer returned fire, according to information from the multi-jurisdictional Washington County Major Crimes Team.

Investigators identified the Tualatin officer Eli Fults as the officer who fired at Blumhagen. He

was placed on critical incident leave, which is standard practice in such cases, authorities say.

Investigators recovered a total of 27 shell casings related to Blumhagen’s barrage of gunfire, determining he used several firearms to commit his crimes, according to the major crimes team.

On July 14, a Washington County grand jury indicted Blumhagen, charging him with four counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, 10 counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and four counts of first-degree criminal mischief with a firearm.

In addition, he was charged with single counts of second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person.

At the same time, investigators with the Washington County Major Crimes Team are looking for a potential witness — the driver of a silver Corvette seen at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-TIPS so investigators can follow up.