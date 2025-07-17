Portland museums open doors to educators with free admission
Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025
Are you an educator in Oregon or Washington?
From Sunday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 9, Oregon and Washington educators are invited to visit five different museums — four of which are in Portland — for free. There will also be educator-focused events and tours to attend.
“Local cultural attractions are powerful resources for educators, offering resources and programs to support educators’ work in classrooms,” Oregon Historical Society wrote in a press release.
Participating institutions and programs are as follows:
Japanese American Museum of Oregon
Where: 411 N.W. Flanders St., Portland
When: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m
Note: Use the entrance around the corner on Fourth Street
Lan Su Chinese Garden
Where: 239 N.W. Everett St., Portland
When: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Immersion School Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea
When: Friday, Aug. 1, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Lan Su Chinese Garden Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea
When: Friday, Aug. 8, 1-2:30 p.m.
Register here if you plan to attend either tour.
Oregon Historical Society
Where: 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland
When: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Oregon Historical Society Educator Tours and Resources Overview
When: Wednesday, July 30, 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to noon
Register here if you plan to attend one of the tours.
Portland Chinatown Museum
Where: 127 N.W. Third Ave., Portland
When: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Portland Chinatown Museum Educator Tour
When: Friday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
RSVP to info@portlandchinatown.org with your first and last name if you plan to attend.
Maryhill Museum of Art
Where: 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Washington
When: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 15 through Nov. 15
Damien Gilley Vista Vista Exhibition Opening
When: Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m.
Damien Gilley Artist Talk
When: Saturday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m.
Register here if you plan to attend the artist talk.