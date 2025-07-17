Portland museums open doors to educators with free admission

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Hannah Seibold

Educators from across Oregon and Washington are invited to select museums for free and take part in various events and tours. (Submitted by City of Portland)

Are you an educator in Oregon or Washington?

From Sunday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 9, Oregon and Washington educators are invited to visit five different museums — four of which are in Portland — for free. There will also be educator-focused events and tours to attend.

“Local cultural attractions are powerful resources for educators, offering resources and programs to support educators’ work in classrooms,” Oregon Historical Society wrote in a press release.

Participating institutions and programs are as follows:

Japanese American Museum of Oregon

Where: 411 N.W. Flanders St., Portland

When: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Note: Use the entrance around the corner on Fourth Street

Lan Su Chinese Garden

Where: 239 N.W. Everett St., Portland

When: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Immersion School Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea 

When: Friday, Aug. 1, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Lan Su Chinese Garden Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea 

When: Friday, Aug. 8, 1-2:30 p.m.

Register here if you plan to attend either tour.

Oregon Historical Society

Where: 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland

When: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Oregon Historical Society Educator Tours and Resources Overview

When: Wednesday, July 30, 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to noon

Register here if you plan to attend one of the tours.

Portland Chinatown Museum

Where: 127 N.W. Third Ave., Portland

When: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portland Chinatown Museum Educator Tour

When: Friday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

RSVP to info@portlandchinatown.org with your first and last name if you plan to attend.

Maryhill Museum of Art

Where: 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Washington

When: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 15 through Nov. 15

Damien Gilley Vista Vista Exhibition Opening

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m.

Damien Gilley Artist Talk

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m.

Register here if you plan to attend the artist talk.

 

You Might Like