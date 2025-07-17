Portland museums open doors to educators with free admission Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Are you an educator in Oregon or Washington?

From Sunday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 9, Oregon and Washington educators are invited to visit five different museums — four of which are in Portland — for free. There will also be educator-focused events and tours to attend.

“Local cultural attractions are powerful resources for educators, offering resources and programs to support educators’ work in classrooms,” Oregon Historical Society wrote in a press release.

Participating institutions and programs are as follows:

Japanese American Museum of Oregon

Where: 411 N.W. Flanders St., Portland

When: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Note: Use the entrance around the corner on Fourth Street

Lan Su Chinese Garden

Where: 239 N.W. Everett St., Portland

When: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Immersion School Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea

When: Friday, Aug. 1, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Lan Su Chinese Garden Educator Tour, followed by resource sharing and tea

When: Friday, Aug. 8, 1-2:30 p.m.

Register here if you plan to attend either tour.

Oregon Historical Society

Where: 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland

When: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Oregon Historical Society Educator Tours and Resources Overview

When: Wednesday, July 30, 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to noon

Register here if you plan to attend one of the tours.

Portland Chinatown Museum

Where: 127 N.W. Third Ave., Portland

When: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portland Chinatown Museum Educator Tour

When: Friday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

RSVP to info@portlandchinatown.org with your first and last name if you plan to attend.

Maryhill Museum of Art

Where: 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Washington

When: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 15 through Nov. 15

Damien Gilley Vista Vista Exhibition Opening

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m.

Damien Gilley Artist Talk

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m.

Register here if you plan to attend the artist talk.