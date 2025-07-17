Seattle-based pilates studio opening in Lake Oswego this summer Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

A studio offering a souped-up version of pilates is slated to open in Lake Oswego this August.

Studio 45, which has locations in Seattle, Portland and Hillsboro, is planning to welcome customers at 1179 McVey Ave. Aug. 2.

Sara Hall and Beth Jaculewicz have been friends for more than 20 years and opened their first Studio 45 nine years ago in Seattle. They both took dance classes growing up and said they connected through the high-intensity version of pilates that they offer at Studio 45, as well as their ability to take the class despite chronic injuries.

“I used to be into boxing and barre3 but wasn’t able to do those because of injuries,” Hall said. “I took a (high intensity pilates) class and thought it was the most challenging class I have ever taken, but I can do it with all things going on in my body. It is accessible for almost anyone and was a revelation.”

Unlike many other pilates studios, Studio 45 uses a reformer that has more gadgets connected to it and therefore offers more exercise possibilities and variation between classes so attendees aren’t doing the same routine every time. Hall and Jaculewicz said the workout activates essentially all of the muscles in the body, particularly within the core.

Class sizes are small, so each participant has their own reformer and space to work with and attendees don’t have to have previous experience with pilates. Instructors will walk them through their first session. They also play music, which accentuates the fun and uplifting environment.

“If you’re interested in your wellbeing, not only physical but mental wellbeing, it’s a great option and a great class to do. It’s very focused in 45 minutes,” Jaculewicz said. “You’re completely in your body and in the zone where you don’t have time to think about anything else. It is 45 minutes dedicated just to you. You leave feeling accomplished and energized, but not worn out.”

For more information, visit www.studio45.com/first-class.