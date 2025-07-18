Forest Grove Festival of the Arts closes out 2025 season with creativity Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Performers from Forest Grove Dance Arts will be featured at the last event of the 2025 Forest Grove Festival of the Arts season. (Submitted by the Forest Grove Public Arts Commission) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Attendess of the Aug. 6 Forest Grove Festival of the Arts can sing along with performances. (Submitted by the Forest Grove Public Arts Commission) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more James Manuele will perform at the Forest Grove Public Library during the Forest Grove Festival of the Arts Wednesday, Aug. 6. (Submitted by Forest Grove Public Arts Commission)

Forest Grove’s summer celebration of creativity wraps up the season with one last day of performances and activities.

From 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Forest Grove Festival of the Arts returns for its final 2025 installment, transforming a two-block area within Main Street into a walkable arts experience in conjunction with the Adelante Mujeres Farmers Market.

To mark the season’s finale, the Festival Zone Arts Stakeholders Booth will spotlight Forest Grove Dance Arts and artist Mona Catalan, who will offer watercolor flowers. Nearby, the Forest Grove Public Arts Commission invites all ages to help create a large-scale community mural and craft a mini book to take home.

On the Festival Stage off 21st Avenue, the Ballad Town Harmony barbershop chorus and quartet will open the evening’s performances, followed by the high-energy Latin fusion of Josefina del Norte to close out the night.

Attendees can also catch a concert at the Forest Grove City Library, where James Manuele will perform music perfect for a summer evening.

And always, local businesses are joining the celebration:

Inside Valley Art Association, Artingales will host a “recycled poetry” activity, while a different make-and-take craft will be available in the booth out front.

At Gann Brothers Printing, visitors can enjoy a letterpress demo alongside a live performance by SPC, a neon surf-wave crash-pop band playing on the back deck.

Erickson-Hall Studios will present a water-media demo inspired by the natural world.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to stroll the Adelante Farmers Market, sample local fare and keep an ear out for pop-up performances.

Full details and updates can be found at fgfota.org.