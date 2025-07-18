Gresham Japanese Garden gets largest-ever grant to improve Tsuru Island
Published 11:47 am Friday, July 18, 2025
The Gresham Japanese Garden is joyfully celebrating a significant grant that will renovate Tsuru Island, making it more accessible.
The garden received $130,000 from Travel Oregon’s Competitive Grants Program, the largest single funding allotment in the history of the Gresham Japanese Garden. The organization will use the money to enhance various aspects of the garden, from improved walkways and lighting to new plants and water features.
“The primary driver has always been to better our community through accessible, welcoming spaces for everyone to enjoy,” said Sue Protz, Gresham Japanese Garden activities director.
Trending
Travel Oregon sent nearly $6.2 million to 65 projects/organizations across the state. The Gresham Japanese Garden secured its allotment through a pitch that centered on bolstering Tsuru Island, the centerpiece of the garden’s amenities, located in Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave.
“This year’s grant awardees represent meaningful work from all seven of Oregon’s tourism regions, creating a statewide network of accessible and inclusive experiences,” Travel Oregon wrote.
Other grant recipients
Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, $150,000
Improvements to the visitor experience at Bonneville Dam with educational storytelling, signage, and interpretive exhibits
National Forest Foundation, $125,000
Redesign of the Fish Creek Day Use Area, which was lost in the 2020 Riverside Fire. Goal to rebuild accessible boat ramp, parking layout, and accessible paths to the Clackamas River
Trending
City of Sandy, $141,356
Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible improvements to the Meinig Memorial Park pathway
City of Troutdale, $150,000
Fund the Sandy River Shuttle Pilot Program to increase visitor access to the Sandy River and reduce parking congestion
Clackamas County Tourism & Cultural Affairs, $20,000
Better access to the Historic Columbia River Highway and State Trail by developing and updating accessible maps in a variety of languages. In partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation
Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance, $30,250
Fund “Gorge Audio Trails” as well as enhancements to trailhead accessibility and visitor experiences
Leach Botanical Garden, $31,000
Fund activation of a marketing plan expanding outreach to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC visitors
Major Japanese Garden funding
For the stewards of the Gresham Japanese Garden, the grant is an unbelievable boon. The plan for the funds is sprawling:
ADA-compliant pathway
Bluestone, a durable, non-slip natural stone, will blanket the accessible pathway and floor of the seating area. That will ensure a safe, even walking surface — a boon for any visitors with mobility challenges
Bamboo fencing
Natural and synthetic bamboo fencing will line the perimeter of the Japanese Garden to better define visual boundaries and control erosion. More fencing will encase the entrance gate to prevent after-hours access
Entrance gate
A Japanese-style gabled roof will be constructed with an electronically controlled gate and a people-counting device. The upgrade will bring aesthetic beauty to Tsuru Island while helping maintain its hours from sunrise to sunset.
Water/plant enhancements
The tsukubai (the water feature associated with quiet sounds) will be enhanced with large boulders, sensory plants, and sound-enhancing materials. That will increase the tranquil ambiance. The work will redesign the east end of the garden
Audio accessibility tools
Multilingual audio guides will be purchased to assist visitors who are hearing-impaired or non-English speakers. That will make guided tours more accessible to a diverse audience
Cultural enhancements
To complement yozakura (cherry blossom night illumination each spring) and other evening events, solar-powered lanterns, uplights, string lights, and bamboo lights will be added around the garden. This upgrade will allow for a new Fall illumination Festival next year