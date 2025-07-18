Gresham Japanese Garden gets largest-ever grant to improve Tsuru Island Published 11:47 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A major grant will help the Gresham Japanese Garden fund improvements throughout Tsuru Island in Main City Park. Improvements, including a new entrance gate and plants, are coming to the Gresham Japanese Garden. $130,000 from Travel Oregon will make the Gresham Japanese Garden more accessible.

The Gresham Japanese Garden is joyfully celebrating a significant grant that will renovate Tsuru Island, making it more accessible.

The garden received $130,000 from Travel Oregon’s Competitive Grants Program, the largest single funding allotment in the history of the Gresham Japanese Garden. The organization will use the money to enhance various aspects of the garden, from improved walkways and lighting to new plants and water features.

“The primary driver has always been to better our community through accessible, welcoming spaces for everyone to enjoy,” said Sue Protz, Gresham Japanese Garden activities director.

Travel Oregon sent nearly $6.2 million to 65 projects/organizations across the state. The Gresham Japanese Garden secured its allotment through a pitch that centered on bolstering Tsuru Island, the centerpiece of the garden’s amenities, located in Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave.

“This year’s grant awardees represent meaningful work from all seven of Oregon’s tourism regions, creating a statewide network of accessible and inclusive experiences,” Travel Oregon wrote.

Other grant recipients

Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, $150,000

Improvements to the visitor experience at Bonneville Dam with educational storytelling, signage, and interpretive exhibits

National Forest Foundation, $125,000

Redesign of the Fish Creek Day Use Area, which was lost in the 2020 Riverside Fire. Goal to rebuild accessible boat ramp, parking layout, and accessible paths to the Clackamas River

City of Sandy, $141,356

Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible improvements to the Meinig Memorial Park pathway

City of Troutdale, $150,000

Fund the Sandy River Shuttle Pilot Program to increase visitor access to the Sandy River and reduce parking congestion

Clackamas County Tourism & Cultural Affairs, $20,000

Better access to the Historic Columbia River Highway and State Trail by developing and updating accessible maps in a variety of languages. In partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation

Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance, $30,250

Fund “Gorge Audio Trails” as well as enhancements to trailhead accessibility and visitor experiences

Leach Botanical Garden, $31,000

Fund activation of a marketing plan expanding outreach to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC visitors

Major Japanese Garden funding

For the stewards of the Gresham Japanese Garden, the grant is an unbelievable boon. The plan for the funds is sprawling:

ADA-compliant pathway

Bluestone, a durable, non-slip natural stone, will blanket the accessible pathway and floor of the seating area. That will ensure a safe, even walking surface — a boon for any visitors with mobility challenges

Bamboo fencing

Natural and synthetic bamboo fencing will line the perimeter of the Japanese Garden to better define visual boundaries and control erosion. More fencing will encase the entrance gate to prevent after-hours access

Entrance gate

A Japanese-style gabled roof will be constructed with an electronically controlled gate and a people-counting device. The upgrade will bring aesthetic beauty to Tsuru Island while helping maintain its hours from sunrise to sunset.

Water/plant enhancements

The tsukubai (the water feature associated with quiet sounds) will be enhanced with large boulders, sensory plants, and sound-enhancing materials. That will increase the tranquil ambiance. The work will redesign the east end of the garden

Audio accessibility tools

Multilingual audio guides will be purchased to assist visitors who are hearing-impaired or non-English speakers. That will make guided tours more accessible to a diverse audience

Cultural enhancements

To complement yozakura (cherry blossom night illumination each spring) and other evening events, solar-powered lanterns, uplights, string lights, and bamboo lights will be added around the garden. This upgrade will allow for a new Fall illumination Festival next year