New recovery shelter for veterans to open in North Portland this fall Published 10:07 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Homeless veterans will have access to a new shelter opening this fall in the former Kenton Hotel on North Interstate Avenue, according to a news release from homeless services nonprofit Do Good Multnomah and Multnomah County.

On Friday, July 18, the joint statement shared that Do Good Multnomah has purchased the former hotel and plans to open a 17-bed, 24-hour shelter for veterans who are in recovery from substance use disorders, or those who want to begin their recovery journey.

“There isn’t anything like this out there right now,” Matthew Harvey, U.S. Navy veteran and a Do Good Multnomah case manager, who has himself previously experienced homelessness in multiple states, said in a statement.

Do Good Multnomah, which is managed by and supports veterans, purchased the property with the help of a $500,000 forgivable loan from Multnomah County’s Homeless Services Department, according to a news release. The $500,000 comes from the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure.

The Thayer Family Foundation, a longtime partner of Do Good, is backing the project, which gives inspiration to the program’s name: The Thayer Family Foundation Veterans Shelter.

“This project is more than a shelter — it’s an intentional landing place for veterans to reconnect to community, services, and build a life on their own terms,” John Thayer, the foundation’s treasurer, said in a statement.

Do Good Multnomah manages six low-barrier shelters in Multnomah County, which are open to anyone needing a safe place to sleep.

About the shelter

The 24-hour will offer structured, clean and sober programming and support, helping each participant build the skills and community connections needed to succeed in stable housing. It will be staffed with a certified drug and alcohol counselor, peer wellness specialists and recovery mentors.

Do Good Multnomah will provide the following services directly on-site: