Oregon man found with arsenal of weapons near U.S. Capitol Published 6:49 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A man with ties to Oregon was arrested Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol after police found a cache of weapons — including guns, knives, and a medieval-style halberd — inside his parked Subaru Outback.

According to Capitol Police, a car belonging to Nolan R. Churan, 23, was discovered around 9 a.m. in a restricted area reserved for congressional staff along the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Churan, who records show has lived in Myrtle Point in Coos County, told officers he had guns in the car. Police said a bow and arrow and an empty pistol holster were clearly visible inside. After a search, police also seized a rifle, a handgun, multiple knives, axes, a rapier sword, bow and arrow, and a halberd — a combination an ax and spear used during the 13th through 16th centuries.

Churan faces multiple charges, including carrying a pistol and rifle without a license, possessing a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, possessing unregistered firearms and carrying a dangerous weapon.

While Capitol Police continue to investigate his presence on Capitol grounds, the department said “there does not appear to be a nexus to the Congress.”

Churan has no prior criminal history in Oregon. He also has a listed address in Costa Mesa, California.