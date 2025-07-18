Wood Village parties at 2025 City Nite Out Published 9:27 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Wood Village celebrated its 2025 City Nite Out with free food, games and plenty of community connectedness. City Nite Out is a chance for Wood Village employees and partners to connect with the families they serve. 2025 Wood Village City Nite Out had hula hoop contests with prizes. There were lots of activities for kids at the 2025 Wood Village City Nite Out. Kids enjoyed a bouncy slide at the 2025 Wood Village City Nite Out Friday, July 18.

An annual summer festival in East Multnomah County’s smallest town is all about creating connections and spreading smiles.

For Mayor Jairo Rios-Campos, the return 2025 City Nite Out was about showing everyone “they matter.”

“The faces on the kids enjoying the event is the best part,” Mayor Rios-Campos said. “This is all about them and the community.”

The city held the event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Wood Village Baptist Church, 23601 NE Arata Rd. The event grows larger every year, not just in the number of activities and partner organizations, but the attendees. The city estimates more than 2,500 people showed up for the latest iteration of the summer festival.

A live DJ played music and emceed hula hoop and dance contests with prizes. Kids enjoyed free popcorn, candy, and dinner. There was face painting and balloon animals; a bouncy slide and obstacle course; sports and a tractor ride; give aways and community resources; and the return of a big rig showcase.

Some of the partner vendors included Lideres Naturales, Multnomah County Library, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham Fire, Ride Connection, and New Avenues for Youth.

“People can put faces to the names of the many (first responders) and organizations serving them,” Rios-Campos said.