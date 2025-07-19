2025 Festival of Art in Gresham spotlights more than 150 artists Published 11:50 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

The largest annual event of the year returned to East Multnomah County, bringing plenty of fun and transforming Downtown Gresham into a giant outdoor gallery.

The 2025 Festival of Art was held all day Saturday, July 19, in Downtown and the Gresham Arts Plaza. Helmed by the Center for the Arts Foundation, and supported by many sponsors and the city of Gresham, the Arts Fest is the capper on three days of community fun. It is immensely popular, with more than 20,000 visitors each year.

The spotlight is placed on 150 artist vendors who set up booths along Downtown Gresham streets closed to traffic. Those local talents showcased their work. There were paintings, photographs and prints; sculptures, woodworking and metalworking; glass and jewelry; 2D and 3D mixed media; books, ceramics and cottage crafts; digital art and drawings; fiber works and clothing.

There were also booths for “Emerging Artists,” which waived the fees and allowed up-and-coming folks a chance to display their talent.

Gresham Outdoor Public Art also sponsored four first-time artists at the festival, further brightening the spotlight on burgeoning talents.

Meanwhile in the Arts Plaza was more hands-on fun for all ages.

There were lots of lawn games scattered throughout the grass, as well as bouncy houses and water features to alleviate the heat. The Plaza also had interactive arts — Cascade Woodturners, Rashelle’s Forgery, Stumptown Wood Carving, The House of Tattoo, rock painting, kids crafts, portraits and more.

The festival had two stages — the World Music Stage (at the corner of Third and Main) and the Arts Plaza Stage. Performing at the festival were Edad del Pavo; Pa’lante; Oregon Koto Kai; Michelle Lambert; Jan Micael Looking Wolf & Native Rose; Oregon Reptile Views; Maggie Mae’s Storytime; Musikry; Circus Cascadia Demo; and Orchestra Nova Northwest Strings.