Gresham, Sokcho celebrate globe-spanning friendship Published 4:39 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Mayors Travis Stovall and Lee Byung-seon celebrated the 40th anniversary of the sister city partnership between Gresham and Sokcho, South Korea. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Sokcho Mayor Lee Byung-seon received a gift from the Center for the Arts Foundation during the 2025 Festival of Art. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation welcomed a delegation from Sokcho, South Korea. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

A pair of mayors couldn’t help beaming as they spent the afternoon together.

Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall was showing his counterpart and friend Mayor Lee Byung-seon, from Sokcho, South Korea, all around East Multnomah County. The tour featured industries, parks, local businesses, municipal buildings, nifty transportation projects, and more.

“This visit from our Sokcho friends has been about the exchange of culture and thoughts,” Mayor Stovall said. “We get to see the differences and appreciate all the things that unite us.”

The visit by the delegation from Sokcho commemorated the 40th anniversary of the sister city union with Gresham.

“We are blessed to be celebrating 40 years of mutual friendship and cultural exchange,” said Gresham City Manager Eric Schmidt.

Festival of Art

One of the highlights of the South Korean’s visits to Gresham was partaking in the Festival of Art Saturday afternoon, July 19. They marveled at the 150 artists (and bought plenty of things to take home); snacked on frozen treats to beat the heat; and took plenty of photos of the extra-festive Downtown.

At the Art Plaza the Center for the Arts Foundation, who helms the annual festival, held a presentation for the Sokcho delegation. The foundation gifted the guests a wooden decorative bowl. A member of the Cascade Woodturners Association carved it from yew native to the Pacific Northwest.

This was the Sokcho delegation’s final day in Gresham. While the visit may have been brief, the friendships and partnerships half a globe away have never been stronger.

“Having (Mayor Byung-seon) here with me this weekend has been great,” Stovall said. “It is amazing how many of the same challenges and difficulties we face — and how many of the solutions can be shared.”

“It doesn’t matter how far apart we are, both Gresham and Sokcho can help each other grow,” he added.