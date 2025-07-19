Longtime Lake Oswego Catholic church undergoes major renovation Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Are you wondering about the construction going on at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on A Avenue in Lake Oswego?

The church is undergoing an extensive remodel, including alterations to its main building and sanctuary as well as the development of a new chapel.

“The 1956 church and hall were remodeled in 1981, and other smaller additions were added over the years. But at this time the parish sees a need for a greater overhaul of the building,” Rev. John Kerns said via email.

The church building is being remodeled to provide a new kitchen and a downstairs space that will be more amenable for social events.

“This will also provide better programming for St. Vincent de Paul and Mercy Teams, two programs in the parish which reach out to anyone in need, offering a variety of services to housed families and individuals, as well as those without housing,” Kerns said.

There will also be additional pews and the marble altar in the church will be moved to provide more visibility.

The sanctuary is being remodeled to be more amenable to people with disabilities and the church is also building an adoration chapel.

“Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is when Catholics pray while sitting in the presence of Christ in the form of bread which was consecrated at a previous Mass. Thus, Adoration is another way to worship Jesus Christ. ‘Perpetual Adoration’ means that numerous parishioners commit to an hour of prayer each week in the chapel so that prayer continues on the property 24/7,” Kerns wrote.

Other upgrades include a more efficient heating and cooling system and a new lobby, Kerns said.

Construction began in June and is expected to take 13 months. In the meantime the church is holding Sunday services in the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School gymnasium and Christ Church Episcopal Parish is allowing use of its church for daily masses, which Kerns was thankful for.

“Christ Church has also made their sacred space available to Our Lady of the Lake for use for funerals and weddings. The two Lake Oswego parishes are hoping this will serve to build stronger ties between their two communities of faith,” he said.

Our Lady of the Lake Church was initially founded under the name of Sacred Heart Parish in 1890 and the first church was on the corner of First Street and E Avenue.