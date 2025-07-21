17-year-old arrested for armed robbery, car theft in North Portland Published 3:32 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A teenage boy is in custody for allegedly robbing two people while armed and stealing their car, which he used to ram into police in an attempt to flee.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, the Portland Police Bureau responded to a robbery with a gun involving two people whose vehicle was stolen, according to a news release.

Officers reportedly found the car around 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Minnesota Avenue. Authorities said they were able to box in the 17-year-old alleged suspect, who repeatedly rammed the stolen car into police vehicles in an unsuccessful attempt to flee the scene.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The teen is lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree robbery.

This story is developing and will be updated.