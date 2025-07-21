17-year-old arrested for armed robbery, car theft in North Portland

Published 3:32 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

By Hannah Seibold

A teenage boy is in custody for allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint and stealing their car in North Portland, which he used to ram into police in an attempt to flee. (Submitted by Portland Police Bureau)

A teenage boy is in custody for allegedly robbing two people while armed and stealing their car, which he used to ram into police in an attempt to flee.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, the Portland Police Bureau responded to a robbery with a gun involving two people whose vehicle was stolen, according to a news release.

Officers reportedly found the car around 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Minnesota Avenue. Authorities said they were able to box in the 17-year-old alleged suspect, who repeatedly rammed the stolen car into police vehicles in an unsuccessful attempt to flee the scene.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The teen is lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree robbery.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

 

