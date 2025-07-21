Clackamas County faces lawsuit over jail deputy punching inmate seven times Published 5:15 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The attorneys of a former inmate with a mental disability filed a lawsuit in Oregon District Court Monday, July 21 seeking damages after a Clackamas County deputy punched the man seven times at a county jail in 2023.

A video shows former deputy Jeanamarie Fisher — who pleaded guilty of second-degree official misconduct had her employment terminated and lost her certifications earlier this year following the incident — punching Antwon Lee Roosevelt Williams seven times with a closed fist while fellow deputy Marissa Phillips held him during an incident in July 2023. The lawsuit claimed that after striking Williams, the deputies restrained him on the ground and kneeled on his back.

Fisher’s actions took place after Williams — who had been woken up by the deputies in a holding cell at Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City — threw his shirt at her. Williams was wearing multiple shirts, according to the lawsuit, and he threw the shirt after the deputies asked him to take one of them off.

The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported news of the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Williams has an unspecified intellectual disability and is susceptible to threat, force, coercion and other things due to the impairment. The lawsuit also said Williams “suffered injuries to his face; neck; chest; wrists; and suffered, continues to suffer, and will in the future suffer from pain, discomfort, disability, interference with ordinary activities, embarrassment, frustration, anger, humiliation, a sense of personal violation, and increased vulnerability, all to his noneconomic damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.”

Claims in the lawsuit include excessive force, cruel and unusual punishment, failure to train, failure to supervise and abuse of a vulnerable person.

“It speaks volumes that this brazen police brutality of a helpless, developmentally disabled young man was done by guards knowing they were on camera. This lawsuit sends a message to law enforcement everywhere that this behavior won’t be tolerated,” Williams’ attorney Jason Kafoury said.

According to Fisher’s report sent to Oregon State Police after the incident, the deputy said her vision was impaired when Williams threw his shirt at her and that “due to Mr. Williams’ previous and current behavior I was afraid Mr. Williams was going to attack me while I couldn’t see him.”

The lawsuit pointed out that the supervisor of Williams and Phillips, Matt Savage, was seen on video reenacting the incident after it took place and then putting a finger to his lips, allegedly as a way to tell staff not to discuss what had happened. Fellow deputies said Savage may have been telling them to quiet down, among other explanations, according to a report from Oregon State Police.

“Sergeant Savage’s actions in encouraging others not to talk about the incident, in signing off on Use of Force Reports and in not reporting the unlawful use of force, showed an indifference to the depravation of Mr. Williams rights as well as a ratification of both deputies’ actions. This behavior was consistent with the continuous practice of ignoring or failing to take corrective action in response to the use of excessive force,” the lawsuit reads.

Savage and Phillips are still employed with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, according to records from the Oregon Department of Safety Standards & Training. Savage, Phillips and Fisher declined to be interviewed during Oregon State Police’s investigation.

Part of a broader problem?

The lawsuit claims that the assault represents a pattern of behavior by the department, citing another incident where Sgt. James Williams slammed an inmate’s head against a concrete wall and the floor in 2023, and added that the department has failed to properly train its employees on use of force.

“Defendant Clackamas County had a practice, custom or unofficial policy of permitting Clackamas County employees to use unlawful and excessive force against inmates of the Clackamas County Jail and ratifying this use of unlawful and excessive force by failing to properly supervise, train or hold their employees accountable,” the lawsuit reads. “This practice and custom amounted to deliberate indifference to inmates’ constitutional right to be free from excessive force and cruel and unusual punishment. Defendant Clackamas County knew or reasonably should have known this custom or practice would cause others to inflict constitutional harms. These customs and practices were the moving forces that resulted in the unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment of Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s injuries were a direct result of these constitutional violations.”

Clackamas County declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing its policy not to speak on pending litigation. However, in a letter sent to Williams’ attorneys, the county declined to negotiate a settlement offer as directed by the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners.

“Instead, the Board of County Commissioners has determined that Jeanamarie Fisher’s conduct towards your client occurred outside the scope of her employment and/or amounted to malfeasance in office or willful or wanton neglect of duty. As a result, pursuant to ORS 30.285(1) & (2), Clackamas County will not be defending or indemnifying her for her involvement in this incident,” Scott Ciecko wrote via email to Kafoury.