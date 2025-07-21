Gresham firefighters return home after battling Cram Fire Published 12:13 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Gresham firefighters joined the mobilization against the Cram Fire, which nearly reached 'megafire' status. (Courtesy photo: Oregon Fire Marshal's Office) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The Cram Fire burned more than 95,000 acres. (Courtesy image: Google Maps) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Cram Fire burned northeast of Madras. (Courtesy photo: Oregon Fire Marshal's Office)

Gresham firefighters are safely home after joining the battle against the largest wildfire currently burning in the United States.

Gresham Fire sent personnel as part of Multnomah Taskforce 34 to the Cram Fire, which is burning to the northeast of Madras in Central Oregon. The task force, which was on scene for seven days, consisted of Gresham Fire, Portland Fire, Sauvie Island Fire, and Corbett Fire. Their focus was on structure protection, fire preparation, triage, mop-up, and community engagement.

That team returned home Sunday, July 20.

The Cram Fire sparked on July 13. The cause has yet to be determined. The fire burned more than 149 square miles of mostly rugged terrain. The fire destroyed four homes and two other structures. Evacuations occurred in Jefferson, Wasco and Crook Counties.

Due to dry conditions and hot temperatures, the wildfire rapidly expanded in size. Burning more than 95,000 acres not only makes it the largest wildfire of nearly 100 active blazes across the country, but also creeps closer to designation as a “megafire.” Officials grant that infamous, rarefied status whenever a fire reaches 100,000 acres.

Experts don’t think that will happen.

With continued cooler temperatures and higher humidity, meteorologists expect the wildfire to continue shrinking. As of Monday, July 21, the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office reported the Cram Fire was at 73% containment. That, plus the apparent lack of imminent danger to communities and critical infrastructure, spurred the demobilization and return of crews to their home districts.